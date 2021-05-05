Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman keep on 'wrenching' [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman keep on 'wrenching'

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Air Force Airman 1srt Class Andrew Mathews, 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, use a spanner wrench to lock an LAU-142/A Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile Vertical Ejection Launcher on an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Mathews helped fabricate the spanner wrench, saving auxiliary power unit run time, wear, and tear.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6662625
    VIRIN: 210505-F-XA488-0003
    Resolution: 1184x1776
    Size: 381.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman keep on 'wrenching' [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance

    TAGS

    weapons load crew
    3rd Wing
    3rd AMXS

