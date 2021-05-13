Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6662605 VIRIN: 210505-F-XA488-0005 Resolution: 1776x1184 Size: 398.39 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Airman keep on 'wrenching' [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.