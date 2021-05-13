Airman keep on 'wrenching'

Air Force Airman 1srt Class Andrew Mathews, 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, use a spanner wrench to lock an LAU-142/A Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile Vertical Ejection Launcher on an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Mathews helped fabricate the spanner wrench, saving auxiliary power unit run time, wear, and tear.
