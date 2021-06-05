SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021

210506-N-ZZ999-003 BRISTOL, Conn. (May 6, 2021) Landon Huffstickler, a senior at Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, gives a speech after receiving the Connecticut State Military Youth of the Year award at the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol. The Military Youth of the Year program was established in 2013 and is a component of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Youth of the Year program that recognizes teens, 14 to 18, who serve at BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers around military installations. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Crystal Garcia/Released)

