210506-N-ZZ999-002 BRISTOL, Conn. (May 6, 2021) Landon Huffstickler, a senior at Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, receives the Connecticut State Military Youth of the Year award at the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol. With the award Huffstickler also received a $5,000 scholarship and will go on to compete in the Northeast Region Military Youth of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Crystal Garcia/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:02 Photo ID: 6662351 VIRIN: 210506-N-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 65.63 KB Location: BRISTOL, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.