    SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021

    BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Subase New London

    210506-N-ZZ999-002 BRISTOL, Conn. (May 6, 2021) Landon Huffstickler, a senior at Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, receives the Connecticut State Military Youth of the Year award at the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol. With the award Huffstickler also received a $5,000 scholarship and will go on to compete in the Northeast Region Military Youth of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Crystal Garcia/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6662351
    VIRIN: 210506-N-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 65.63 KB
    Location: BRISTOL, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021
    SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021
    SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021

    SUBASE New London Military Youth of the Year 2021

    subase new london
    myoy

