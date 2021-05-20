Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsman battles health and self to save his fellow Soldiers [Image 2 of 3]

    Guardsman battles health and self to save his fellow Soldiers

    ANDALUSIA, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Cody Muzio 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Garland does burpees in the 1-117th Field Artillery Battalion drill hall. Garland had challenged himself to do 2,000 burpees in the month of April to raise awareness for suicide prevention, but when he developed severe health complications, his fight through the pain began to mirror the internal fights of the many service members whose lives have been lost to suicide. Garland said without the help and encouragement of his fellow Soldiers, he may not have succeeded.

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    Suicide
    Alabama National Guard
    Fitness
    Soldier Care

