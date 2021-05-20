Guardsman battles health and self to save his fellow Soldiers

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Garland does burpees in the 1-117th Field Artillery Battalion drill hall. Garland had challenged himself to do 2,000 burpees in the month of April to raise awareness for suicide prevention, but when he developed severe health complications, his fight through the pain began to mirror the internal fights of the many service members whose lives have been lost to suicide. Garland said without the help and encouragement of his fellow Soldiers, he may not have succeeded.

