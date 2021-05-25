Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee [Image 7 of 12]

    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle provides testimony at a virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on fiscal 2022 Defense health and medical readiness alongside Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen Dorothy A. Hogg, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim, and Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. (upper half) Bruce L. Gillingham from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6662152
    VIRIN: 210525-D-XI929-1007
    Resolution: 5583x3715
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee
    Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Testimony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT