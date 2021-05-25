Defense Health Agency officials provide testimony at virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee

Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim; Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle; Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. (upper half) Bruce L. Gillingham; and Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen Dorothy A. Hogg provide testimony at a virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on fiscal 2022 Defense health and medical readiness from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

