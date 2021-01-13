An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas flies adjacent to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The units completed various exercises to ensure readiness requirements were achieved between 12-15 January 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:15 Photo ID: 6662142 VIRIN: 210113-F-XX868-742 Resolution: 4220x3223 Size: 2.05 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Reserve Training Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.