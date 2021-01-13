301st Fighter Wing, 914th Air Refueling Wing Conduct Reserve Training Operations

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The units completed various exercises to ensure readiness requirements were achieved between 12-15 January 2021.
|01.13.2021
