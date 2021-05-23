La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Michael Poche, the incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, received the organizational colors from Col. Scott Desormeaux, brigade commander of the 256th IBCT, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, May 23, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

