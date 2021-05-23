Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander

    IRAQ

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Lt. Col. Michael Poche, the incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, received the organizational colors from Col. Scott Desormeaux, brigade commander of the 256th IBCT, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, May 23, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:00
    Photo ID: 6661841
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-CC612-1057
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 217.01 KB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: SHREVEPORT, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander
    La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LANG
    Geronimo
    ProtectWhatMatters
    TigerBrigade
    256IBCT
    2108thCAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT