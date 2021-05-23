La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander

Louisiana National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Stephen Luebbert, received the Meritorious Service Medal during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, May 23, 2021. Luebbert has commanded the 2-108th since November 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

