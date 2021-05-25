Sgt. Casey Carpenter, a military police officer with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, teaches a class on cold weather injuries during a field sanitation class at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on May 25, 2021. Field sanitation classes qualify Soldiers from all units to become subject matter experts on ways to prevent non-combat injuries. Field sanitation crew members take an active role in their units advising their commanders and to ensure their fellow service members remain healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:25 Photo ID: 6661627 VIRIN: 210525-Z-TN401-1041 Resolution: 4561x3178 Size: 1.01 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: HAGERSTOWN, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Soldiers certify in field sanitation [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.