    KFOR Soldiers certify in field sanitation

    KFOR Soldiers certify in field sanitation

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Casey Carpenter, a military police officer with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, teaches a class on cold weather injuries during a field sanitation class at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on May 25, 2021. Field sanitation classes qualify Soldiers from all units to become subject matter experts on ways to prevent non-combat injuries. Field sanitation crew members take an active role in their units advising their commanders and to ensure their fellow service members remain healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:25
    Photo ID: 6661627
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-TN401-1041
    Resolution: 4561x3178
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Hometown: HAGERSTOWN, MD, US
    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Field Sanitation
    StrongEurope
    3-238th GSAB
    29th MP Company

