    422, 423 SFS come together for Force on Force training [Image 7 of 20]

    422, 423 SFS come together for Force on Force training

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron carry a simulated victim on a stretcher during a Force-on-Force exercise at RAF Molesworth, England, May 21, 2021. Defenders from the 422d and 423rd SFS came together to sharpen their shoot, move, communicate tactics as they responded to multiple scenarios geared towards sharpening their skills in deadly force situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021
    Photo ID: 6661496
    VIRIN: 210521-F-VS137-1008
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 422, 423 SFS come together for Force on Force training, by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    DOD
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Molesworth
    501st Combat Support Wing

