422, 423 SFS come together for Force on Force training

Airmen from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron carry a simulated victim on a stretcher during a Force-on-Force exercise at RAF Molesworth, England, May 21, 2021. Defenders from the 422d and 423rd SFS came together to sharpen their shoot, move, communicate tactics as they responded to multiple scenarios geared towards sharpening their skills in deadly force situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

