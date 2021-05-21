422, 423 SFS come together for Force on Force training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Able, 422d Security Forces Squadron response force leader, advances his position during a Force on Force exercise at RAF Molesworth, England, May 21, 2021. Defenders from the 422d and 423rd SFS came together to sharpen their shoot, move, communicate tactics as they responded to multiple scenarios geared towards sharpening their skills in deadly force situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

