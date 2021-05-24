Memorial Ceremony Pfc. Ian N. Morosoff

Chaplain Cpt. James Updegraff, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade gives an invocation for Soldiers and friends during a memorial service for Pfc. Ian N. Morosoff, who died May 1 from injuries sustained in a car accident, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, May 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

