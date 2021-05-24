Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Ceremony Pfc. Ian N. Morosoff [Image 6 of 10]

    Memorial Ceremony Pfc. Ian N. Morosoff

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Seven U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire three volleys for a 21-gun salute during the memorial ceremony for Pfc. Ian N. Morosoff, who died May 1 from injuries sustained in a car accident, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, May 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 04:01
    Photo ID: 6661389
    VIRIN: 210524-A-JM436-0269
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Ceremony Pfc. Ian N. Morosoff [Image 10 of 10], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

