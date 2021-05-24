Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Photo Courtesy of Royal Netherlands Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 03:49
    Photo ID: 6661376
    VIRIN: 210524-O-NO901-0002
    Resolution: 3897x2923
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021
    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021
    At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PartnershipsMatter
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    Formidable Shield 2021
    AtSeaDemo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT