At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 03:49
|Photo ID:
|6661375
|VIRIN:
|210524-O-NO901-0001
|Resolution:
|2988x3985
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT