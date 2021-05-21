Master Sgt. Lisa Stanley instructs a Soldier how to conduct an exercise at The Diamond Mine gym on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The Diamond Mine provides the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade Soldiers with the necessary conditions and opportunity to meet their physical potential. The Diamond Mine offers a variety of structured blocks of time dedicated to improving fitness and general wellbeing, as well as open gym hours daily.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 03:45 Photo ID: 6661374 VIRIN: 210521-A-WJ211-494 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 7.52 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Diamond Mine gym on Camp Buehring, Kuwait [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.