    The Diamond Mine gym on Camp Buehring, Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.21.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    Master Sgt. Lisa Stanley instructs a Soldier how to conduct an exercise at The Diamond Mine gym on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The Diamond Mine provides the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade Soldiers with the necessary conditions and opportunity to meet their physical potential. The Diamond Mine offers a variety of structured blocks of time dedicated to improving fitness and general wellbeing, as well as open gym hours daily.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Hidden Gem: The Diamond Mine Gym

    Engineer
    Exercise
    National Guard
    TFSpartan

