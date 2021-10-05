Master Sgt. Lisa Stanley hangs upside down while completing an exercise at The Diamond Mine gym on Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The Diamond Mine provides the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade Soldiers with the necessary conditions and opportunity to meet their physical potential. The Diamond Mine offers a variety of structured blocks of time dedicated to improving fitness and general wellbeing, as well as open gym hours daily.

