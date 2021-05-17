Atlantic Trident 21 Opening Ceremony

General Bertrand Jardin, commander of the fighter aviation air brigade, presides over the opening ceremony of exercise Atlantic Trident, May 17, 2021, at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France. Atlantic Trident 21, taking place at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, May 17-28, 2021, is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

