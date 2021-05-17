Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 21 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Atlantic Trident 21 Opening Ceremony

    MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, FRANCE

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    General Bertrand Jardin, commander of the fighter aviation air brigade, presides over the opening ceremony of exercise Atlantic Trident, May 17, 2021, at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France. Atlantic Trident 21, taking place at Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, May 17-28, 2021, is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 21 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

