Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th performs hot refueling at night [Image 2 of 4]

    354th performs hot refueling at night

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brenden Sutherland, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II flightline expediter, stands on the flightline at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. Sutherland performed A-10 hot refueling during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise designed to test the rapid deployment capabilities of the Dynamic Wing concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:26
    Photo ID: 6661240
    VIRIN: 210521-F-FZ485-1124
    Resolution: 4794x3196
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th performs hot refueling at night [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th performs hot refueling at night
    354th performs hot refueling at night
    354th performs hot refueling at night
    354th performs hot refueling at night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT