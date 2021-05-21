U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brenden Sutherland, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II flightline expediter, stands on the flightline at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. Sutherland performed A-10 hot refueling during the night shift, a capability that allows the 354th to rapidly refuel aircraft in between combat sorties for a faster turnaround time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:26
|Photo ID:
|6661239
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-FZ485-1357
|Resolution:
|3720x2480
|Size:
|659.2 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th performs hot refueling at night [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
