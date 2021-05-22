An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May, 22, 2021, for a rotational deployment. The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather on Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 20:37
|Photo ID:
|6661028
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-PM645-5686
|Resolution:
|3600x1800
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
