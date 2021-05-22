Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies

    Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, 319th Operation Group, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May, 22, 2021, for a rotational deployment. The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather on Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 20:37
    Photo ID: 6661028
    VIRIN: 210522-F-PM645-5686
    Resolution: 3600x1800
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies
    Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies
    Global Hawks return to Yokota AB, provides continuous support to joint partners, allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RQ-4 Global Hawk

    TAGS

    Area of Responsibility
    RQ-4
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Ready AF

