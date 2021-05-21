Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    356th AMU wins 354th FW’s first quarter load competition of the year [Image 11 of 11]

    356th AMU wins 354th FW’s first quarter load competition of the year

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose for a group photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 21, 2021. The objective of the load competition is to prepare weapons load crews across the wing for wartime loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 18:18
    Photo ID: 6661022
    VIRIN: 210521-F-XX992-1179
    Resolution: 5413x3602
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 356th AMU wins 354th FW’s first quarter load competition of the year [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Load competition
    356 Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    355th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

