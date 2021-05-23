32d AAMDC Why I serve

Staff Sgt. Brandon Johnson, an information technology specialist serving with 32d AAMDC shares his reason for serving.



"My original plan was actually to join the Marines or the Navy, but after seeing the movie 'We Were Soldiers' I was motivated to join the Army," said Johnson. "I think the best part of what I do is seeing the impact that I can have on Soldiers and watching them progress."

