    32d AAMDC Why I serve [Image 1 of 2]

    32d AAMDC Why I serve

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Johnson, an information technology specialist serving with 32d AAMDC shares his reason for serving.

    "My original plan was actually to join the Marines or the Navy, but after seeing the movie 'We Were Soldiers' I was motivated to join the Army," said Johnson. "I think the best part of what I do is seeing the impact that I can have on Soldiers and watching them progress."

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:42
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
