32d AAMDC Why I serve

Pvt. Julian Guzman, a forward observer and San Antonio, Texas native serving with 32d AAMDC shares the reason behind his enlistment.



"The reason I joined was to find purpose in life and to do something I loved, not just be cooped up in an office. My favorite part about my job is whenever I get to go to the field and do live fire training."

