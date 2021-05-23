Pvt. Julian Guzman, a forward observer and San Antonio, Texas native serving with 32d AAMDC shares the reason behind his enlistment.
"The reason I joined was to find purpose in life and to do something I loved, not just be cooped up in an office. My favorite part about my job is whenever I get to go to the field and do live fire training."
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6660996
|VIRIN:
|210523-A-CP971-291
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 32d AAMDC Why I serve [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT