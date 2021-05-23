Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32d AAMDC Why I serve [Image 2 of 2]

    32d AAMDC Why I serve

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Pvt. Julian Guzman, a forward observer and San Antonio, Texas native serving with 32d AAMDC shares the reason behind his enlistment.

    "The reason I joined was to find purpose in life and to do something I loved, not just be cooped up in an office. My favorite part about my job is whenever I get to go to the field and do live fire training."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6660996
    VIRIN: 210523-A-CP971-291
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Why I serve [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    32d AAMDC Why I serve
    32d AAMDC Why I serve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    32d AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT