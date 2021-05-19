Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight [Image 2 of 2]

    Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Spc. Anai Holguin poses for photo at the Anchorage Fire Training Station in Anchorage, Alaska, May 19, 2021. Holgiun works in the force health section for the 8th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force-Package, Colorado National Guard. She joined the Colorado Army National Guard in 2016. Holguin participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 in Alaska this week with her unit, in addition to Civil Support Teams from 12 states and the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force.
    “It’s really pretty here and reminds me a lot of Colorado because of the mountains. It’s really nice,” said Holguin. ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods. “So far we’ve just been making sure that everyone is medically able to come over here to the site in the first place, keeping track of any casualties that happen and reporting it all up the chain of command.”

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:50
    Photo ID: 6660831
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-MK318-0024
    Resolution: 4898x3265
    Size: 1014.94 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    This work, Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Civil Support Team
    Colorado National Guard
    CBRN
    Army National Guard
    ORCA 2021

