Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight

Spc. Anai Holguin poses for photo at the Anchorage Fire Training Station in Anchorage, Alaska, May 19, 2021. Holgiun works in the force health section for the 8th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force-Package, Colorado National Guard. She joined the Colorado Army National Guard in 2016. Holguin participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 in Alaska this week with her unit, in addition to Civil Support Teams from 12 states and the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force.

“It’s really pretty here and reminds me a lot of Colorado because of the mountains. It’s really nice,” said Holguin. ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods. “So far we’ve just been making sure that everyone is medically able to come over here to the site in the first place, keeping track of any casualties that happen and reporting it all up the chain of command.”

