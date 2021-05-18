Staff Sgt. Drew Haffner, is a survey team member assigned to the 82nd Civil Support Team, South Dakota National Guard. He joined the South Dakota Army National Guard in 2007. Haffner participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 in Alaska last week with his unit, in addition to Civil Support Teams from 12 states and the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force.

“From what I have seen so far, Alaska is just breathtaking, it humbles me with the beautiful and amazing land features," said Haffner. ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6660829 VIRIN: 210518-Z-PB632-0157 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 7.36 MB Location: SEWARD, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight [Image 2 of 2], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.