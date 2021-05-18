Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight

    Exercise ORCA 2021 Guardsmen highlight

    SEWARD, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Drew Haffner, is a survey team member assigned to the 82nd Civil Support Team, South Dakota National Guard. He joined the South Dakota Army National Guard in 2007. Haffner participated in Exercise ORCA 2021 in Alaska last week with his unit, in addition to Civil Support Teams from 12 states and the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force.
    “From what I have seen so far, Alaska is just breathtaking, it humbles me with the beautiful and amazing land features," said Haffner. ORCA 2021 was designed to allow all participants to respond to hazardous materials incidents, test interoperability between the agencies, increase working relationships, and practice requests for assistance methods.

    CST
    CBRN
    South Dakota National Guard
    82nd Civil Support Team
    AKNG
    ORCA 21

