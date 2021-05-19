210519-N-N3764-0102

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (May 19, 2021) – A Sailor assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 8, attached to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) conducts phase maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, May 19, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:12 Photo ID: 6660562 VIRIN: 210519-N-N3764-0102 Resolution: 1431x954 Size: 99.77 KB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 22 Sailors Conduct Phase Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.