    HSC 22 Sailors Conduct Phase Maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    HSC 22 Sailors Conduct Phase Maintenance

    PUERTO RICO

    05.19.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210519-N-N3764-0101
    PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (May 19, 2021) – A Sailor assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 8, attached to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) conducts phase maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, May 19, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    HSC 22
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    Maintenance
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

