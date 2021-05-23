MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2021) Deck department Sailors launch a combatant craft assault craft (CCA) assigned to special boat team twenty aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 23, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

