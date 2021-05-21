Capt. Bernard O'Neill, right, transfers command of Cryptologic Warfare Maritime Activity (CWMA-61) to Cmdr. W. Karl Pauli during a change of command ceremony on Fort George G. Meade May 21. CWMA-61 is one of six subordinate commands of Cryptologic Warfare Group (CWG-6) which delivers information warfare capabilities to the fleet to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operationsfor naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6660529
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-QI093-1131
|Resolution:
|3775x2616
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CWMA-61 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ruben Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
