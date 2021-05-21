Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWMA-61 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    CWMA-61 Change of Command

    FORT MEADE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ruben Reed 

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    Capt. Bernard O'Neill, right, transfers command of Cryptologic Warfare Maritime Activity (CWMA-61) to Cmdr. W. Karl Pauli during a change of command ceremony on Fort George G. Meade May 21. CWMA-61 is one of six subordinate commands of Cryptologic Warfare Group (CWG-6) which delivers information warfare capabilities to the fleet to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operationsfor naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6660529
    VIRIN: 210521-N-QI093-1131
    Resolution: 3775x2616
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWMA-61 Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ruben Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CWMA-61 Change of Command
    CWMA-61 Change of Command
    CWMA-61 Change of Command
    CWMA-61 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    change of command
    CWG-6
    CWMA-61

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT