CWMA-61 Change of Command

Capt. Bernard O'Neill, Cryptologic Warfare Maritime Activity's (CWMA-61) commanding officer, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Fort George G. Meade May 21. CWMA-61 is one of six subordinate commands of Cryptologic Warfare Group (CWG-6) which delivers information warfare capabilities to the fleet to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operationsfor naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed)

