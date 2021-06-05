U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emanuel Espino-Mata, 60th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, top center, demonstrates a ground-fighting technique during a women’s self-defense course May 6, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Espino-Mata has over 20 years of experience in martial arts and used his expertise to teach the volunteers who attended the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6660376 VIRIN: 210506-F-VG042-1023 Resolution: 1430x933 Size: 229.83 KB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.