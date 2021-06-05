Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women [Image 2 of 2]

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emanuel Espino-Mata, 60th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, top center, demonstrates a ground-fighting technique during a women’s self-defense course May 6, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Espino-Mata has over 20 years of experience in martial arts and used his expertise to teach the volunteers who attended the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6660376
    VIRIN: 210506-F-VG042-1023
    Resolution: 1430x933
    Size: 229.83 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women
    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Self defense
    SAPR
    readiness
    sexual assault prevention and response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT