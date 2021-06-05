U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emanuel Espino-Mata, 60th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, top center, demonstrates a ground-fighting technique during a women’s self-defense course May 6, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Espino-Mata has over 20 years of experience in martial arts and used his expertise to teach the volunteers who attended the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 13:06
|Photo ID:
|6660376
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-VG042-1023
|Resolution:
|1430x933
|Size:
|229.83 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT