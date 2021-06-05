Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women [Image 1 of 2]

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Heather Lewis, 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office manager, readies a punch during a women’s self-defense course held May 6, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The course implemented techniques from various martial arts including Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in an effort to lay the framework for basic combatives competency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6660375
    VIRIN: 210506-F-VG042-1062
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 171.57 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women
    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travis AFB Airman creates self-defense course for women

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Self defense
    SAPR
    readiness
    Sexual assault response and prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT