    Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar De Los Santos Zapata's name now includes all appropriate spaces in official forms and documents thanks to his efforts to change Air Force Instruction 36-2608. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change
    name
    inclusion
    AFI
    Air Force Instruction

