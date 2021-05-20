Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar De Los Santos Zapata's name now includes all appropriate spaces in official forms and documents thanks to his efforts to change Air Force Instruction 36-2608. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

