U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar De Los Santos Zapata's name now includes all appropriate spaces in official forms and documents thanks to his efforts to change Air Force Instruction 36-2608. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6659971
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-TY831-1002
|Resolution:
|5267x3511
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion
