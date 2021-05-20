U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar De Los Santos Zapata, 23d Maintenance Squadron C-130 isochronal inspection craftsman, poses for a photo May 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. De Los Santos successfully lobbied to change an Air Force Instruction that now requires names typed or written on forms and documents to reflect hyphens, apostrophes or spaces in the Airman's name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion
