U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar De Los Santos Zapata, 23d Maintenance Squadron C-130 isochronal inspection craftsman, poses for a photo May 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. De Los Santos successfully lobbied to change an Air Force Instruction that now requires names typed or written on forms and documents to reflect hyphens, apostrophes or spaces in the Airman's name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 09:44 Photo ID: 6659969 VIRIN: 210520-F-TY831-1001 Resolution: 5202x3468 Size: 6.72 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.