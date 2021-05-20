Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion [Image 1 of 2]

    Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar De Los Santos Zapata, 23d Maintenance Squadron C-130 isochronal inspection craftsman, poses for a photo May 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. De Los Santos successfully lobbied to change an Air Force Instruction that now requires names typed or written on forms and documents to reflect hyphens, apostrophes or spaces in the Airman's name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 09:44
    Photo ID: 6659969
    VIRIN: 210520-F-TY831-1001
    Resolution: 5202x3468
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman changes AFI, fosters inclusion [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change
    name
    inclusion
    AFI
    Air Force Instruction

