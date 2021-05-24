DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 24, 2021) – Quartermaster 3rd class Kristen F. Fauber, assigned to the Port Operation Department on Diego Garcia, receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters May 24, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

Date Taken: 05.24.2021
This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by SA Stevin Atkins