Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021 [Image 8 of 11]

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 24, 2021) – Quartermaster 3rd class Kristen F. Fauber, assigned to the Port Operation Department on Diego Garcia, receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters May 24, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:57
    Photo ID: 6659761
    VIRIN: 210524-N-US228-1043
    Resolution: 4028x3222
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021
    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT