DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 24, 2021) – Lt. James D. Butz, the department head of the Air Operations Department on Diego Garcia, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters May 24, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:55 Photo ID: 6659759 VIRIN: 210524-N-US228-1004 Resolution: 4452x3562 Size: 9.54 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia May 24, 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.