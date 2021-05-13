Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog

When you think of Army dental care, you naturally think of care for Soldiers. However, when a military working dog in Germany recently required repairs to a fractured tooth, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz jumped at the chance to help out the furry four-legged patient.

