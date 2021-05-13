Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog [Image 1 of 2]

    Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog

    GERMANY

    05.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Regional Health Command Europe

    When you think of Army dental care, you naturally think of care for Soldiers. However, when a military working dog in Germany recently required repairs to a fractured tooth, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz jumped at the chance to help out the furry four-legged patient.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 05:25
    Photo ID: 6659733
    VIRIN: 210513-A-YV790-070
    Resolution: 2859x3813
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog
    Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army dentist roots out problem for military working dog

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Dental Corps
    Army Veterinary Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT