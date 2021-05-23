Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and JFC-NF, visits STRIKFORNATO

Royal Navy Rear Admiral James Morley, deputy commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), and leadership from STRIKFORNATO host U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command - Norfolk, onboard STRIKFORNATO headquarters Oeiras, Portugal May 23, 2021 during Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 (ASD/FS). ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)

