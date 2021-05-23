Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and JFC-NF, visits STRIKFORNATO

    Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and JFC-NF, visits STRIKFORNATO

    11, PORTUGAL

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Navy Rear Admiral James Morley, deputy commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), and leadership from STRIKFORNATO host U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command - Norfolk, onboard STRIKFORNATO headquarters Oeiras, Portugal May 23, 2021 during Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 (ASD/FS). ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    VIRIN: 210523-N-YZ222-0002
    by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey

    STRIKFORNATO hosts Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and JFC-NF
    US 2ND FLEET
    STRONGER TOGETHER
    STRIKFORNATO
    WE ARE NATO
    JFC-NF

