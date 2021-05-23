STRIKFORNATO hosts Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and JFC-NF

Royal Navy Rear Admiral James Morley (middle), deputy commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), and Italian Navy Rear Admiral Marco Papi (left), deputy chief of staff, STRIKFORNATO, welcome U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis (right), commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command - Norfolk, onboard STRIKFORNATO headquarters Oeiras, Portugal May 23, 2021, during Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 (ASD/FS). ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)

