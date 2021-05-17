Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea Drill

210517-N-IP743-0218 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2021) Line handlers remove slack from a “phone and distance” line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). The phone and distance line attaches to another ship moving alongside Milius, and measures the distance between the two ships. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

