    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210517-N-IP743-0218 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2021) Line handlers remove slack from a “phone and distance” line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). The phone and distance line attaches to another ship moving alongside Milius, and measures the distance between the two ships. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:55
    Photo ID: 6659537
    VIRIN: 210517-N-IP743-0218
    Resolution: 6316x4366
    Size: 1009.07 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea Drill [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    CTF 71

