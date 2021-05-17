Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea

210517-N-IP743-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Armando Montelongo, from Fort Hood, Texas, uses a sound-powered phone to communicate with the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as they come alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) during a replenishment-at-sea. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

