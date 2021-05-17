Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210517-N-IP743-0080 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 17, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Dennis Kyser, from Alpha, Ill., (center) works with a team of line handlers to heave a “messenger” line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS

