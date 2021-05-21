210521-N-RO855-1205

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, hovers over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 21, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Carrier Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Foote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:23 Photo ID: 6659528 VIRIN: 210521-N-RO855-1205 Resolution: 3874x2247 Size: 1.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.