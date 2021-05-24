CFAS Port Ops Conducting Line Handling

SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Autumn Kinney, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Port Operations, supervises line handling operations in support of USS America (LHA-6) onboard CFAS May 24, 2021. Port Operations manages berthing and mooring plans and provides support services to U.S. Seventh Fleet ships forward deployed to Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

