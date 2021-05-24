Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Port Ops Conducting Line Handling [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAS Port Ops Conducting Line Handling

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 24, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Autumn Kinney, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Port Operations, supervises line handling operations in support of USS America (LHA-6) onboard CFAS May 24, 2021. Port Operations manages berthing and mooring plans and provides support services to U.S. Seventh Fleet ships forward deployed to Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Port Operations
    cfas
    line handling
    Sailors

